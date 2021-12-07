Man reports someone fired shots at him in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man called police to report that someone fired shots at his vehicle as he was driving through the city.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, the victim said he first spotted a vehicle following him as he pulled out of Pit Stop on Youngstown Road. He reported that the black Genesis sedan made an effort to get behind him and then followed him eastbound on Youngstown Road.

The report stated that the vehicle then stopped in the road as they approached Hazelwood Avenue and that someone in the vehicle fired shots at the victim.

The victim told police that when he returned home, he found three bullet holes in the back of his car.

Police were unable to find shell casings in the area but spoke to a witness who reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle following another in the area.

