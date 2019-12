The victim said one of the three robbers had a gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police he was robbed of his phone and beaten early Tuesday morning while waiting for a bus on Youngstown’s South Side.

The man told police he was at the corner of High Street and Glenwood Avenue about 7:20 a.m. when three men got out of a car that pulled up next to him. One of the men was holding a gun, he said.

The men took the victim’s phone and hit him over the head with the gun, reports said.

The victim did not require medical attention.