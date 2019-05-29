Man reports robbery at Liberty hotel after meet-up for massage

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported being robbed after answering an advertisement for a massage in Liberty Township.

Monday evening, the victim called police, reporting that he went to a hotel in the 4200 block of Belmont Avenue. He said he was supposed to meet a girl named “Kat,” who he met online and arranged to pay $100 for a half hour massage, according to a police report.

The victim said he went to a hotel room with the girl. At that time, four men came inside the room and robbed him of $134.

He told police that he never saw a gun but believed that one of the men had one.

Police said the victim went to his home in Girard before calling police.

The manager of the hotel told police that the room where the man reported that he was robbed was vacant. Police said there was no evidence of a scuffle in the room, and the manager reported seeing nothing unusual.

Police are investigating.