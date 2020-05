Police found one bullet hole in the side of the home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating shots fired in the 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW.

A 49-year-old man called police just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to report that a relative fired shots at him as he was sitting on the front porch.

Police found one bullet hole in the side of the home. After speaking with the victim, they were unable to determine a reason for the shooting.