Man reports getting beat with pipe in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren said he was attacked by another man with a pipe as he walked down the street.

According to a police report, the man said he was pushing his bike along Hall St. NW at about 7 a.m. Tuesday when another man walked up to him carrying a five-foot long pipe.

The victim said the man accused him of having an affair with his wife and hit him in the calf.

The victim jumped on his bicycle and took off. As he pedaled away, he noticed a large cut on his calf that was “bleeding profusely,” according to the report.

The victim called an ambulance and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim received stitches for the large cut on his leg.