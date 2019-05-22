Man reports driver shot his car following horn honk in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that another driver blew their horn at him and shot at his SUV.

According to a police report, the incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Youngstown Road SE, near Hazelwood Avenue SE.

The man said he was at a red light when a silver Equinox pulled up behind him with its hi-beams on.

The man said the light turned green and the driver of the Equinox honked their horn at him. The man said he moved over to the curb lane and the Equinox sped past him.

The man said he stayed behind the Equinox in the center lane and started to make a left turn onto Rogers Avenue while the Equinox was making a left onto Hazelwood. It was at this time that the man said he heard a gunshot and a bullet hit his car.

A passenger in the car said she saw a hand come out of the Equinox and then she heard gunfire.

Police said there was a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the car.