$25,000 was taken from a home in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – State police in Mercer County are investigating after a man reported that $25,000 was taken from his home.

The 77-year-old man told police that a green container that contained $100 bills adding up to $25,000 was taken from his house.

A watch was also taken, the report stated.

The victim told police he saw the container in his house on Aug. 27. He discovered it was missing on Aug. 31.