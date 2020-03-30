Man reports being shot in leg while riding in car in Youngstown

Hospital personnel came outside and took the man into the emergency room, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said a 23-year-old East Side man told police he was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called about 4:25 p.m. to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where a witness told police she was in the parking lot when a car pulled in, a man jumped out of the car onto the ground and the car drove away.

Hospital personnel came outside and took the man into the emergency room, reports said.

The victim told police he was in a car with his brother on Albert Street when someone in another car traveling in the opposite direction fired several shots.

The victim was shot in the leg. His brother then dropped him off at the hospital.

Reports said the victim refused to tell police who his brother is or even provide his own phone number.

Officers checked the Albert Street area for signs of a shooting but found nothing, reports said.