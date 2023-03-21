BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man reported that someone shot at his vehicle while he was driving through Boardman.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The victim told police that some shot at him on Mathews Road as he was dropping someone off in the area.

Prior to the officer arriving on the scene, the victim told dispatchers that a vehicle had been following him.

The officer observed a bullet hole in the hood of the man’s car.

Police went to the scene of the shooting and found a shell casing in the parking lot of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

The victim initially reported that the shooter had been in an older gray vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, with tinted windows. He said the windows of the vehicle were too dark to see inside but that the car had “dealer plates” on the front and back with a license plate in the back window, according to a police report.

After speaking with a woman he had been with, however, he said it was a tan SUV.

The man told police that he didn’t recognize the vehicle or know who would shoot at him.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and requested surveillance video from homes in the area. One resident reported hearing loud bangs and said two vehicles were seen passing her house on her camera at around the same time.

Police also stopped a vehicle matching the original description from the victim but later released the driver, who identified himself as a local teacher, after receiving a more detailed description of the vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.