Man reports being shot at in Warren

The victim said the man fired two shots, hitting a car that was parked nearby

Police lights, siren, officers generic

Credit: vmargineanu via Gettyimages

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police someone tried to shoot him in Warren last week.

The incident happened about 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Ogden Ave. NW.

According to a police report, the 56-year-old man told police that he was outside of his house mixing chemicals to kill a groundhog when a maroon Impala pulled up. He said a man inside the car drew a gun and aimed it at him.

The victim said the man fired two shots, hitting a car that was parked nearby.

Officers checked the area but didn’t find the suspect.

No injuries were reported. Police reported that witnesses were uncooperative.

