Man reports being robbed of wallet in Warren

The man said he was sitting in his vehicle in front of a funeral home on N. Park Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 28-year-old Youngstown man reported that he was robbed while parked in front of a funeral home in Warren.

The man called police around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday to report the robbery.

He said he was sitting in his vehicle in front of a funeral home on N. Park Avenue when an unknown woman jumped in his car. He said the woman would not get out after he commanded her to do so, according to a police report.

The man said at that time, an unknown man showed up and threatened him. He said the robber demanded that he give him his wallet and hit him in the head three times.

The robber was able to get the wallet, the report stated.