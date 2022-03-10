NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing charges after a Grove City, Pa. man reported that he was robbed at knifepoint by a man that he knew as “Smiley Eddie.”

The robbery report was taken just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The 25-year-old victim told police that he was meeting his girlfriend at a house on W. State Street when “Smiley Eddie” confronted him at knifepoint as he was getting out of his car. He said “Smiley Eddie” then took the gun that he had on him and rifled through his vehicle, stealing a toolbox and other items.

According to a police report, officers were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Eduardo Nieto. The victim told police that he met Nieto one time prior at an apartment complex in Warren.

Officers arrested Nieto at the Capri Motel in Howland, and he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on robbery charges.