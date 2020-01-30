Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings and delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Man reports being hit with gun during armed robbery in Austintown

Local News

Police said there was an injury to the victim's eye

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Austintown Police Department

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery and assault were reported in Austintown Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 4400 block of Viall Road around 8:41 p.m. According to the police report, one of the victims said three men entered the home, one carrying a gun.

The victim said one of the men hit him in the eye with the gun, demanding money and his Rolex watch. The men then left through a window and drove away in a older Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, according to a police report.

The victim said he ran away toward Dunkin’ Donuts after the robbery.

Police said there was an injury to the victim’s eye.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com