Man reports being hit with gun during armed robbery in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery and assault were reported in Austintown Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 4400 block of Viall Road around 8:41 p.m. According to the police report, one of the victims said three men entered the home, one carrying a gun.

The victim said one of the men hit him in the eye with the gun, demanding money and his Rolex watch. The men then left through a window and drove away in a older Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, according to a police report.

The victim said he ran away toward Dunkin’ Donuts after the robbery.

Police said there was an injury to the victim’s eye.