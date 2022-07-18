NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- A local pizza shop employee reported an altercation with another employee to police.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 2200 block of Canal Street in Newton Falls for an assault that occurred at Sam’s Pizza.

A man who works there said he was at the shop as a customer on July 17 at about 10 p.m. when an employee on duty began to close the shop before its scheduled closing time of 11 p.m. An owner who stopped in told the employee on duty that there was no need for her shut down early, according to a police report.

The worker on duty became irritated and at about 10:25 someone called to place an order, but the worker was nowhere to be found, so the other employee who was there a customer answered the phone and took the order. He found his coworker and told her about the order, but she refused to make it, the report stated.

The other employee went into the kitchen and attempted to make the order. The worker on duty started complaining and the two got into a verbal argument.

The employee said the worker on duty came after him, grabbed him by his neck and tried to choke him, the report stated.

The worker then told the other employee he was “dead” and left the shop, according to the police report.

A short time, later, the husband of the worker on duty called the employee and told him that he was dead and that his son was going to kill him, according to the report.

The employee then went to the police station to report the incident.

Police attempted to find the woman where she lived, but didn’t locate her. A police report was filed, but no further action was taken.