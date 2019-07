The man hadn't been seen since Saturday

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Police Department and the Trumbull County Coroner are investigating the death of a man that was reported missing Sunday.

According to dispatchers, family members on Mansell Drive reported the man missing early Sunday and said he hadn’t been seen since Saturday.

The man was discovered by a neighbor later Sunday lying between two houses along Mansell Drive, dispatchers said.

No other details in the case have been released.