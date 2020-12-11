Man reopens father’s traditional car service station in Sharon with modern-day vision

Bill Griffith wants to add a charging station within the next year

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – There’s a new way to “gas and go” in Sharon. It’s one that has been around for 80 years though in the city and had taken a short break earlier this year.

When a car pulls into Kloos Service Station on E. State Street in Sharon, Bill Griffith greets the driver.

“A lot of people really appreciate that stuff. They don’t want to get out and pump their own gas,” Griffith said.

And they don’t have to at Kloos because Griffith does it.

He reopened the station in November. It closed after his dad died in February. Griffith would drive by every day en route to his other job and wonder if he should give the business a try.

“We never took our cars to the dealers to get serviced, we would come here and he would do everything for us,” said customer Morrigan Crago.

Griffith watched his dad while he was young. Now, he pumps the gas and services the cars too. He’s growing the business, getting certified so he can do Pennsylvania inspections and emissions testing.

It’s named Kloos for the owner who opened it in the 1940s.

Now, Griffith is doing oil changes, brake jobs and pumping gas.

“It’s a long-standing business that had such a good reputation and took good care of the cars and they were good to their customers,” said Dr. William Henwood, a customer since 1984.

That’s exactly what Griffith hopes they see today.

A picture of his dad is on the wall and he talks to it.

“So what do you think, dad? What should we do? What’s going on?” Griffith will ask.

His dad is probably smiling, knowing that his son has taken over and is running the business. Grease under the fingernails but doing business with a smile and great customer service.

“There’s so many people that have come in, that’s the first thing out of their mouth, ‘We are so happy that you decided to reopen,'” Griffith said.

Griffith has plans for the future. He sees electric vehicles coming around the corner pretty quickly and wants to add a charging station within the next year.