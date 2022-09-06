NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who got out of prison for robbery last year is back in the Trumbull County Jail and is suspected of leading police on a chase and choking a family member, according to a police report.

Nicholas Lucariello, 30, is charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning and was given no bond and issued a protection order.

According to a police report, police responded to a home at the 1100 block of Mason St. Monday night after neighbors reported someone inside was choking a woman.

When police arrived on the scene, witnesses said Lucariello had run away after tackling a family member. They said Lucariello had choked and hit the woman, according to the report.

When the neighbors tried to interfere, the police report said Lucariello hit them as well.

Police followed Lucariello as he ran, and they caught up to him on Russell Avenue after he tripped on the curb, according to the report.

According to police reports, Lucariello then resisted arrest, was verbally combative, and spit on a medic. He was then transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

When police talked to the victim, she said Lucariello had entered her room, demanding her keys. She refused, and she said he tackled her and choked her, according to police reports.

The police report said the victim then tried to run out of the house, but Lucariello reportedly tackled her again, choking and hitting her. This is when the victim began calling for help, according to police reports.

According to police, the victim had visible scarring around her neck and on her face. She also was unable to put pressure on one of her legs.

She was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Lucariello has been arrested before. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison for aggravated robbery in 2017. He was released in September of 2021.

In 2013, Lucariello was also sentenced for aggravated robbery and spent three years in prison for that crime.

Lucariello’s pretrial in this latest case is set for September 12 at 8:30 a.m.