Report: Man refuses to get out of car when pulled over, says he was afraid

It took several minutes and backup, but Clay finally got out of the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who squealed his tires in front of a police officer was cited for obstructing official business after he refused to get out of his car after he was pulled over.

Officers spotted a car about 10:25 p.m. driven by Malik Clay, 23, of Superior Street, squeal his tires on Mahoning Avenue. Clay pulled over for police on South Portland Ave.

Reports said Clay refused to get out of the car, saying he was afraid. He also began filming police with his phone.

It took several minutes and backup, but Clay finally got out of the car.

Clay also received citations for false plates and expired registration.

