YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of nine men charged in federal court with selling drugs in Youngstown was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday.

Matthew Spain, 28, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent after he pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Spain is one of nine men accused of selling drugs from July to December of 2019 throughout the Youngstown area. They were indicted in June by a federal grand jury.

An indictment in the case said Spain was given methamphetamine to sell by Korey Moody, 37, who was sentenced last week to 12 years in federal prison for his role in the ring. The indictment also said that Spain gave cocaine to others to sell for him.

Investigators used search warrants to get wiretaps to help build their case. At least 38 calls or texts dealing with drugs or drug transactions are listed in the indictment. Code words used by the defendants included “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “zipper,” “vick,” and “onion,” according to the indictment.

In a series of conversations recorded Aug. 3, 2019, Spain sets up a drug transaction with another member of the ring who was indicted with him. Later the same day, that man calls Spain back while Spain is at a block party, saying the customer was not happy with the quality of the drugs that were sold. The indictment does not say how, or if, the complaint was ever dealt with.

According to the indictment, Spain sold drugs to someone on at least two other occasions, and he was recorded talking about drug transactions at least six times.

In a sentencing memorandum, Spain’s federal public defenders asked for a sentence of no more than five years in prison. They said although Spain has had several brushes with the law since he was 10 years old, this is his first serious felony and he has never served a long prison sentence.

The memorandum said in the time between when Spain was investigated and when he was indicted, he had turned his life around and was providing care for his mother and children and he was also working.

As a child, Spain was poor and lived in a rough neighborhood, which made it hard for him to find positive role models and influences, the memorandum said.

As part of his sentencing, Spain was referred to a federal drug abuse treatment program in federal court.