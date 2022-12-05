YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to taking a running car at a Struthers gas station and leading police on a chase to his Youngstown home was sentenced Monday.

Matthew McCracken, 45, received a sentence of four to six years in prison from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio after he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, felonious assault, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

McCracken was arrested in June after reports said he took a running car from a gas station on Youngstown-Poland Road. He led police to his house on Sheridan Road, where reports said he went inside and refused to come out for police.

At one point, reports said he offered to come out of the house if he could smoke crack cocaine one last time. Police refused the offer and instead kicked in the door to take him into custody.