WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man convicted of charges in a shootout with police in Liberty last year has learned his sentence.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice sentenced Kevin Mallard to 68 to 73 and a half years in prison on Tuesday.

Last month, Mallard pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications; inducing panic with a firearm specification; improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempted murder with a firearm specification.

Mallard was charged following a June 2022 incident that led to a shootout with Liberty police on a busy roadway. Investigators said this took place after Mallard shot an innocent man in his face who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue, leaving him blind in both eyes.

Liberty police exchanged gunfire with Mallard, creating a standoff situation off of Belmont Avenue. Mallard was wounded in the gunfire.

Mallard went through two separate competency evaluations leading up to his trial date and was found competent both times.

Mallard’s trial had been set for Feb. 27 before he took the plea deal.