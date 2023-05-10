YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting into a North Side home in 2021 was sentenced Wednesday to two to three years in prison.

Javier Hill, 24, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge John Durkin after he pleaded guilty on March 13 to a charge of improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Hill is accused of firing a gun early Aug. 8, 2021, into a home on the single-digit block of Saranac Avenue.

Hill’s sister, who was with him in a car, was wounded by someone in the home who returned fire.

At his plea hearing, defense attorneys said that ballistic evidence showed that Hill’s sister was wounded by someone who returned fire from the home Hill was shooting into.

Hill was at the home looking for people who beat up his sister earlier in the evening.