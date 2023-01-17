YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Side man who pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase while he was on probation was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the chase and a probation violation.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny sentenced Khamray Bonner, 29, to 18 months in prison for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and 12 months for tampering with evidence, for a total of 30 months in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Bonner to three years in prison on the probation violation, consecutive to the sentence he received for the failure to comply charge, which gives him a total sentence in both cases of 66 months in prison.

Bonner pleaded guilty Dec. 7 for a chase that began on the North Side in August when officers tried to pull him over on Delaware Avenue for running a stop sign.

Bonner drove through Liberty, colliding with a car on Applegate Road, before coming back into Youngstown. Police gave up the chase on the East Side, but Bonner was arrested two days later.

His attorney, Dave Betras, said he could not figure out what was wrong with his client. He said unlike most criminal defendants, Bonner has a strong family, is educated and worked.

Betras asked for a sentence of two years, saying that with family support, Bonner should be able to stay out of trouble.

“I think with his support system, he won’t go off the rails again,” Betras said.

Bonner apologized and said he wants to get his life in order.

“I did make a mistake. I made a bad decision,” Bonner said. “I know right from wrong.”

Bonner said he also has a 3-year-old daughter who he wants to be around and that he has been caring for his mother, who is battling an illness.

Judge Pokorny said one thing that weighed heavily in his mind was that Bonner was on probation when he led police on the chase and that his record is not very good, especially his driving record.

“It’s getting to the point where you are getting to be dangerous behind the wheel,” Judge Pokorny said.

In his case before Judge Sweeney, Bonner was sentenced in 2021 to three years in prison for a 2019 drug case but was granted an early release Jan. 6, 2022.