Man receives sentence for catalytic converter theft in Niles

Richard Webber received a 180-day jail sentence and will have to pay $1,800 in restitution

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man that Niles police caught carrying a stolen catalytic converter was convicted of several charges in court.

Richard Webber pleaded no contest to reduced charges and was found guilty of possession of criminal tools, criminal damaging, criminal trespass and theft, according to court records.

He received a 180-day jail sentence and will have to pay $1,800 in restitution. He was also sentenced to one year of probation and is banned from coming anywhere near the victim’s business.

Webber is receiving credit for the four days he already served in jail after his arrest on Sunday.

Police responded to Penn Care Sunday after someone spotted a man cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle behind the business and leave through a fence.

Police say they spotted Webber carrying the catalytic converter, and when he saw the police car, he dropped it and ran.

Webber was taken into custody behind a nearby plaza.

Officers say they found a Sawzall and replacement blades inside Webber’s backpack. It is a tool commonly used to quickly remove catalytic converters from vehicles.