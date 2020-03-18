Man receives sentence for attempted robbery of Youngstown cookie shop

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the clerk at One Hot Cookie is still petrified from the experience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men accused of robbing a downtown cookie store was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Quincy Webb received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for the Dec. 12 robbery of One Hot Cookie on West Commerce Street.

Reports said Webb and a co-defendant, Marcus Harris, 24, were arguing outside the store before Harris put a mask on and walked inside.

The clerk asked him to take his mask off which was when Webb walked in and demanded money.

The clerk ran off and so did Webb and Harris, according to investigators. They were both caught a short time later by Youngstown police. Webb had a knife, which he did not brandish in the store, and Harris had a machete.

Harris was given a six-month sentence in the county jail for his role in the crime.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said the clerk is still petrified from the experience and has undergone counseling.

“She’s scared to death of this defendant and still is to this day,” Rich said.

Defense attorney Ed Hartwig noted that both men were intoxicated at the time of the robbery and they meant no harm, they just wanted money.

He also asked the judge to take into account that his client accepted responsibility.

Webb apologized, saying “I was not in my right mind” at the time of the robbery.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t mean her any harm and I hope I didn’t ruin her life,” Webb said.

The charge had been downgraded to a third-degree felony in exchange for Webb’s plea.

Webb was also given credit for 100 days spent in jail while awaiting the disposition of his case.