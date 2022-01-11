YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Castle, Pa., man who was convicted of assaulting two Boardman police officers was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Shawn Drogus, 31, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Judge Anthony Donofrio after a jury convicted him Nov. 18 of two fourth-degree felony counts of assault, a fifth-degree felony count of obstructing official business and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from a May 31 arrest of Drogus at a Boardman hotel where it took several officers to subdue him. Paramedics and police were originally called for a report of a woman in distress and Drogus interfered with them trying to help her, reports said.

Jurors watched cell phone and dashcam video of the arrest, which caused such a commotion that Boardman police asked for help from any agency that could respond.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp asked for a two-year sentence, saying Drogus could be seen on video kicking officers and some of those kicks landed. Trapp said if Drogus had calmed down and allowed police and paramedics to do what they were sent to do, he never would have wound up facing prison time.

“If he had simply calmed down and obeyed the officers’ commands we wouldn’t be here,” Trapp said.

At times while Trapp was talking, Drogus was shaking his head.

Boardman police Detective Sgt. Glenn Patton, one of the two officers Drogus was convicted of assaulting, said first responders accept the fact that there are some situations they will encounter that are dangerous. But people who create the danger should be held accountable, Patton said.

“As we accept the fact that, at times, we could come into a dangerous confrontation, we believe the people who create these confrontations should face the consequences,” Patton said.

Defense attorney Joe Ohlin asked for a sentence of probation for his client, saying his actions were not intentional and that some of them could be attributed to him being stunned with an electronic stun weapon.

“This was not something deliberate. It was, however, reckless,” Ohlin said.

Drogus apologized, saying “I wasn’t in my right frame of mind. I just want to get back to my kids. I’m sorry.”

Judge Donofrio said that prison time is necessary because Drogus created a dangerous situation for the woman who was the original subject of the call, the officers and himself.

“They just wanted to do their job and you wouldn’t let them,” Judge Donofrio said.