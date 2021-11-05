Man receives sentence following Mahoning County sex sting arrest

(WKBN) – A man who was arrested locally as part of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation received his sentence on Thursday.

Nathan Lucas was sentenced to one year in prison. After his release, he will have to register as a sex offender and serve five years on probation.

Lucas was arrested as part of Operation Autumn Hope, a multi-agency enforcement operation focused on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children in Ohio.

During the operation, 177 were arrested and 109 survivors were rescued across the state.

Mahoning County’s operation was an online undercover sex sting.

Lucas had been charged with attempted rape, compelling prostitution, importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.