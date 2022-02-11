YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man picked up as part of an undercover sex sting in Mahoning County in October of 2020 has learned his sentence.

Mahoning County Judge John Durkin sentenced Bashar Abuzant to 180 days in the county jail followed by 18 months of probation. Abuzant will also have to pay a $3,000 fine and will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender every 12 months for the next 15 years.

Abuzant pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition and possession of criminal tools. As part of an agreement, another charge against him was dismissed.

Police arrested him during a statewide human trafficking sting in which 14 suspects were arrested, accused of sex crimes against children.