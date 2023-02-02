LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police arrested during a sex sting last year received his sentence Thursday in Columbiana Municipal Court.

William McCulloch, 29, of Alliance, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of engaging in prostitution and an amended charge of disorderly conduct.

According to court records, a judge sentenced him to two years of probation, to pay a fine, serve 40 hours of community service and attend a 12-hour “preventing prostitution” course.

McCulloch was one of three men arrested during an undercover sex sting in November. Investigators said they believed that they were meeting a prostitute but were instead met by officers.

Cases against the other two defendants are still going through the court system.