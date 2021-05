Kelim Rushton was in court Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and kidnapping

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say terrorized workers in an armed robbery in Boardman is going to prison.

Rushton robbed Walgreens on Market Street in March of 2020. He held a gun to employees, then forced them into a stockroom.

He was caught by police running away.

Rushton will now spend at least 13 years behind bars.