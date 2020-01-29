Man receives prison sentence for Warren crash that killed Mecca woman

Kyle Munson will serve two years in prison

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man charged in an April 2019 crash that killed a woman from Mecca will serve two years in prison.

In November 2019, Kyle Munson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and DUI charges in connection to the accident that killed 68-year-old Annette Maraczi, of Mecca.

Wednesday, Munson was sentenced on the charges.

Police say Munson went left of center on North River Road in Warren and crashed into a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Betty Geiwitz of Howland. Geiwitz was injured in the crash.