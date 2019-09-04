Man receives prison sentence for shooting death in Sharon

A jury found Sean Rain, Jr. guilty of killing Trivoune Craig, who was found with a gunshot wound to the face

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted in June of first-degree murder for the shooting death of a Farrell man received his sentenced Wednesday in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

President Judge Robert G. Yeatts sentenced 24-year-old Sean Rain, Jr. to life in prison with no parole on a charge of first-degree murder. Rain also drew two concurrent sentences on weapons charges.

Rain was convicted in June by a jury for the death of Trivoune Craig, 30, of Farrell, who was found dead June 23, 2018, in a car parked on South Myers Avenue in Sharon.

Craig was killed by a gunshot wound to the face, police said.