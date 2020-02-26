Man receives maximum sentence for shooting death of woman outside Niles bar

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge sentenced a man to the maximum sentence for the shooting death of a woman outside of a Niles bar last year.

Ryan Daniels, Sr. received a six-year prison sentence — the maximum sentence for a reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Brittany Mazanec, 33, was shot and killed in February 2019.

Daniels testified in court that there was a fight in the parking lot and the car Mazanec was driving was backing up. He was afraid she would hit someone and tried to stop her.

“The second time I tapped on the window, I’m not really sure how it happened but my firearm went off,” he said.

Mazanec was the mother of two young children.