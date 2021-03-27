Man receives jail sentence after Weathersfield threat investigation

Brian Kennedy pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest on Monday, according to court records

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced to jail time following an investigation of reported threats in Weathersfield last Saturday.

Police received a call from a family member of 51-year-old Brian Kennedy, who reported that Kennedy had threatened to kill him and another family member. The victim had concerns that Kennedy may follow through on the threats and said Kennedy is on drugs and family members are scared of him, according to a police report.

Officers went to a home on W. Fourth Street, where they reported that Kennedy was inside but yelled out to them that his name was John. He refused to come out, the report stated.

That’s when officers heard a thud and Kennedy asking if an elderly family member was OK. Kennedy said the man had fallen out of bed, the report stated.

Officers then went inside, where they found the older man covered in feces on the floor. They said it appeared he had been in that condition for a few days.

While medical crews were attending to the man, police said Kennedy locked himself inside the home and again refused to come outside.

Officers surrounded the home and were eventually able to take Kennedy into custody, according to the report.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest on Monday, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 13 days in jail, with credit for the three days he already served. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims, and he will be on probation for a year.