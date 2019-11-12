Man punches ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times after a fight in Boardman, police say

Jones had multiple cuts on his hands and a swollen upper lip, according to the report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody after a reported fight between three people in Boardman Sunday evening.

The incident took place at an apartment building on Stadler Avenue. According to the report, officers were flagged down by a woman driving her white Chevy Cruze.

Police say the woman explained that her ex-boyfriend punched her car several times, causing dents and shattering her front windshield. She recorded him causing damage to the car on her phone.

She also stated in the report that her ex-boyfriend, Eric D. Jones Jr., 19, was inside their mutual friend’s apartment.

Officers said they went to the apartment and spoke to Jones. He had multiple cuts on his hands and a swollen upper lip, according to the report.

Jones said in the report that he was at the friend’s apartment when his ex-girlfriend showed up ‘to get her stuff.’

He also told police that she was hostile and said racial slurs toward him, the report said.

According to the report, Jones said he began arguing with the ex-girlfriend, who punched him in the face, causing him to grab her by the wrists to make her stop. The friend stepped in to break up the fight.

Jones walked out of the apartment, attempting to get away from the situation, when he said the woman drove toward him and stopped her car in front of him, according to the report.

Jones told officers that he lost his temper and began hitting her car. He then went back inside the apartment.

Officers also spoke to the woman at the scene who told police that Jones had allegedly ‘touched her genitals,’ according to the report.

Police say that when officers asked Jones about her claims, he denied it, stating he ‘might have touched her butt on accident, but that is it.’

Jones was placed under arrest for charges of aggravated menacing, criminal damaging and sexual imposition.