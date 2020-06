Henry is charged with criminal homicide in connection with Wise's death

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Todd Henry has posted bond. He is one of the men police say was involved in the death of New Castle teen Amari Wise.

Henry is charged with criminal homicide in connection with Wise’s death.

Henry’s bond was reduced from $200,000 to $50,000 and was released from Lawrence County Jail Thursday.

His son, Connor Henry, is accused of firing the shot that killed 19-year-old Amari Wise.