Man pleads not guilty to theft of grandmother’s vehicle

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna man accused of stealing his grandmother’s car appeared in Girard Municipal Court for his arraignment.

Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to a theft charge.

Williams is accused of taking his grandmother’s vehicle from her driveway in Vienna without her permission sometime Wednesday night.

Police say Williams was found sleeping in the vehicle at the Days Inn in Niles.

Judge Jeffrey Adler set Williams’ bond at $10,000 for this case, but revoked his bond in separate one out of Hubbard Township.

Williams is accused of stealing a gun, TVs, and gaming console back in early February.

He’s facing charges of theft and having weapons under disability in that case.

Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.