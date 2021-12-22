WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment Wednesday.

Bond was set at $1 million for Devonte Douglas, 25.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence.

The aggravated murder charge carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison without parole.

According to court records, police say Douglas shot and killed Adreionna Hasley-Crockett. Investigators said she was shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle near a gas well off Lewis-Seifert Road.

Douglas was arrested after he went to the Youngstown Police Department to pick up a towed vehicle.

While investigators haven’t released many details in the case, a woman who called 911 told investigators that her ex killed her girlfriend. She also accused him of kidnapping her and putting her in the trunk of the car, later walking away after the shooting.

Douglas is scheduled to appear in court on January 12, 2022. Judge Wyatt McKay was assigned the case.