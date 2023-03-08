WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man arrested following a brief standoff Tuesday in Howland appeared in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

David Hurd was arraigned on charges of misdemeanor assault and felony breaking and entering. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Hurd is accused of stabbing a man in the finger as he hid in the man’s trailer behind a garage on DeForest Road.

Police say when officers arrived, Hurd said he had a weapon and wasn’t coming out.

The crisis response team from Niles took Hurd into custody.

No weapon was found.