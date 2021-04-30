Man pleads not guilty to causing fatal accident in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide for a January fatal accident where a coroner’s report said he fell asleep pleaded not guilty Friday at his arraignment in municipal court.
D’aaron Damous, 29, entered his plea before Magistrate Anthony Sertick to the charge, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. Accident investigators filed the charge April 12.
He is charged for his role in the Jan. 3 accident that killed Junior Damous, 74, of Eastern Avenue in Campbell. He died Jan. 3 after a van he was a passenger crashed on Center Street.
A report from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released April 5 said that D’aaron Damous, the driver of the van, fell asleep as he was driving while taking the victim to a dialysis appointment.
It is not clear how the two are related.
The van hit a utility pole. Junior Damous, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center.
His death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.