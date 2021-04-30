Man pleads not guilty to causing fatal accident in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide for a January fatal accident where a coroner’s report said he fell asleep pleaded not guilty Friday at his arraignment in municipal court.

D’aaron Damous, 29, entered his plea before Magistrate Anthony Sertick to the charge, which is a second-degree misdemeanor. Accident investigators filed the charge April 12.

He is charged for his role in the Jan. 3 accident that killed Junior Damous, 74, of Eastern Avenue in Campbell. He died Jan. 3 after a van he was a passenger crashed on Center Street.

A report from the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released April 5 said that D’aaron Damous, the driver of the van, fell asleep as he was driving while taking the victim to a dialysis appointment.

It is not clear how the two are related.

The van hit a utility pole. Junior Damous, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, died of his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

His death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.

Junior Damous obituary