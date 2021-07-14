Man pleads in Mahoning County drug ring case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 10 people charged in federal court with taking part in a drug ring pleaded guilty Tuesday just after his trial began.

Dewon Dawson, 35, of Youngstown, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 18 before Judge Polster.

Dawson was set to go on trial before he entered his pleas.

He was one of 10 people indicted in April 2019 for selling drugs in Mahoning County and Western Pennsylvania. Prosecutors said Dawson was given drugs by a woman to sell in Western Pennsylvania.

When a search warrant was served in March of 2018 at an Idlewood Avenue home as part of the investigation, one of the defendants had over $153,000 cash and four guns, a trial brief said.

The brief said Dawson had a .40-caliber handgun, a 39-caliber revolver, a .32-caliber revolver and an AK-47 pistol; over 54 grams of cocaine; and $6,800 cash.

Dawson was also one of three charged in 2008 with murder for a shooting death on West Myrtle Avenue, but the charges against all three defendants were later dropped by prosecutors after the only eyewitness recanted their testimony.