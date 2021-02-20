Man pleads guilty to violent assault at Austintown bar

Police said part of the victim’s skull had to be removed because of a brain bleed

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge for a violent attack on a man at a bar in Austintown.

As a result of Sam Daviduk’s plea earlier this week, the repeat violent offender specification against him will be dismissed, according to court records.

On July 11, officers were called to Shotz Bar, where they found the victim unconscious.

Reports say police who responded saw a video of the fight, in which several people were involved. Police said the video showed Daviduk grabbing the victim, choking him, throwing him to the ground and kicking him in the head several times.

Part of the man’s skull had to be removed because of a brain bleed.

Daviduk was recently named one of the U.S. Marshals’ top five fugitives before he was arrested August 7.

Daviduk had previously been sentenced to two years in prison for another attack. Investigators say he beat up his girlfriend’s father in 2016.

Former Judge Shirley Christian, who sentenced Daviduk for that crime, said she was worried about Daviduk using his background with MMA training if he got angry at someone.

For the latest conviction, Daviduk will learn his sentence on March 12. He’s scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Judge John Durkin’s courtroom.