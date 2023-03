YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be May 4 for a man who pleaded guilty Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prince Brown, 38, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of felonious assault before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of up to three years.

Brown was charged after an Aug. 18 fight he was in at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on the East Side where an inmate was stabbed.

At the time, authorities said the inmate’s injuries were severe.