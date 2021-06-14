Man pleads guilty to shooting victim in leg in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man set to go on trial Monday for a 2019 shooting that wounded a man in the leg instead pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault.

Sentencing will be Aug. 5 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin for 25-year-old Desmond Cochrane Jr., who also entered a guilty plea to a firearm specification.

Attorneys could not agree on a sentencing recommendation.

A charge of conspiracy was dismissed in exchange for Cochrane’s plea. He has been in the county jail since he was arrested shortly after the Youngstown shooting.

Police and prosecutors said Cochrane and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Aliyah Taylor, plotted to shoot the victim and another woman but they have not given many details.

The victim was shot Sept. 9, 2019 at West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street.

Reports said the victim was shot in the leg, limped to another house and sought help there.

Taylor drove Cochrane from the crime scene, police said.

Taylor was indicted on charges of conspiracy and tampering with evidence, both of which she pleaded guilty to in October.

She has yet to be sentenced and has been free on bond.