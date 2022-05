WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a minor.

Chad Lamarr, 32, pleaded guilty Friday in Trumbull County Court to two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor in connection to an incident in October 2021.

Following a presentence investigation, Lamarr will be sentenced on June 30. He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail until then.