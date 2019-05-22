Man pleads guilty to running ex-girlfriend off road, killing her on Youngstown sidewalk

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly two years ago, the area was shocked when a Boardman woman was brutally murdered on her way to work by a man who had been waiting for her to drive by. That man is set to be sentenced for the crime this summer.

Nearly two years after confessing to police and prosecutors that he stalked and killed his ex-girlfriend, Dale Williams admitted what he did to a judge and pleaded guilty.

“He went in detail about how he lied in wait and he did this,” Atty. Dawn Cantalamessa said.

Williams was accused of running Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart’s car off the road in June 2017, causing her to crash along a busy stretch of Market Street in Youngstown. Prosecutors say he then shot and killed her on the sidewalk, all during the morning rush.

“In fact, a lot of people who were driving down to the courthouse to start work that day had seen some of it,” Cantalamessa said.

Prosecutors say Williams was meticulous in his planning to the point of choosing the spot where he sat in his van, waiting for the victim to drive by on her way to work. They say he even planned what he wore that day and how he thought it all would end.

“He made a statement initially that he was trying to save one bullet for himself as well or one bullet to point at the police, but he ended up using it all,” Cantalamessa said.

At one point in the case, Williams tried to claim an insanity defense but was found competent.

For now, Williams remains in jail and will be sentenced July 11. He could face life in prison without parole.