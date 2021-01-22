Man pleads guilty to role in selling cocaine in Mineral Ridge

An indictment in the case says he and three others were selling cocaine in Mineral Ridge between September and November 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of four men indicted in federal court in September for selling cocaine in the Mineral Ridge area pleaded guilty Thursday.

Nicholas Anderson, 32, entered his plea via video in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge Christopher Boyko. Anderson was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Sentencing is set for May 20.

An indictment in the case says Anderson and three others were selling cocaine in Mineral Ridge between September and November 2019.

When law enforcement served a search warrant, one of the men had three pistols and an AR-15 rifle, the indictment says.

Court records show Anderson is the first of the four to have his case resolved. Pretrial dates for the other three defendants are set for later this year.