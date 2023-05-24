YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Montreal Moore, 31, entered a guilty plea to a third-degree felony charge of failure to stop after an accident before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Moore is accused of leaving a Sept. 7 accident where a pedestrian, Jokan Vuckovic of Poland, was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 300 block of East Indianola Avenue.

When police arrived, they found Vuckovic on the side of the road with several injuries. He died later at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Moore was indicted Jan. 5 by a grand jury.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone, who presented the case to the grand jury, said Moore could not face charges for Vuckovic’s death because, since he left the scene of the accident and wasn’t questioned until days or weeks later, there was no evidence he was drunk or driving recklessly when Vuckovic was hit.

Additionally, Vuckovic had a history of walking in the street and there was no way to know if he somehow walked in front of the vehicle that hit him with no warning or was not able to be seen, Yacovone said.