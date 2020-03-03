Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Youngstown man’s shooting death

Attorneys recommended a sentence of four years provided Figueroa testified truthfully against one of his co-defendants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three defendants in the 2017 murder of an East Side Youngstown man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Johnnathen Figueroa, 22, entered his plea before Judge Maureen Sweeney. Attorneys recommended a sentence of four years provided Figueroa testified truthfully against one of his co-defendants, Alex New, also 22.

A third co-defendant, Fred Nolasco, 22, was found incompetent to stand trial.

The three were charged with the July 6, 2017 shooting death of Marion Bugdal, 52, who was found a couple of days after his death in the burned-out remains of his Bennington Avenue home.

Prosecutors said the three thought Bugdal had a cache of gold bars and went to the home to steal them, but somehow, Bugdal ended up dead.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said Figueroa was not the principal offender, which is why he was offered a plea.

Police believe New shot Bugdal. He has a Pretoria’s hearing Friday.

