YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors are recommending that a West Myrtle Avenue man spend two years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun and drug charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Dominick Smith, 30, entered guilty pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of possession of fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing official business.

Sentencing will be sometime in January. Smith will remain free on bond pending sentencing.

Smith was arrested about 5:30 p.m. March 16 after police tried to pull over a car he was driving at West Evergreen Avenue and Hillman Street for an illegal turn.

Reports said Smith stopped the car, and when he got out, he had his hand on a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that was in his waistband and began running away. As he was running, he threw the gun over a fence in the 200 block of West Evergreen Avenue, reports said.

Reports said police eventually caught him and took him into custody in the 400 block of West Glenaven Avenue.

When police searched Smith, reports said they found a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine, a bag of fentanyl and $2,670 cash.

A nearby team of members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was patrolling the area. Those members were called to question Smith about the gun that was found. Reports said Smith admitted the gun was his.

Smith has convictions in common pleas court dating back to 2014 which bar him from having a firearm.

Smith was also arrested by Boardman police in June on a felony burglary charge, but those charges were later dismissed.